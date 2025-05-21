Pearse Kelly, head of the Teagasc drystock knowledge transfer department; Eilis Greene, marketing executive, Kepak; Sam Myles, farm manager, Kepak; Professor Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director; Brian Tormey, CEO of Kepak Meat Division Ireland; Martina Harrington, Teagasc future beef programme manager; and Mick O’Dowd, head of agri-business at Kepak.

Teagasc, in partnership with Kepak, hosted a dedicated knowledge transfer (KT) event for beef advisory groups on Tuesday.

Over 200 farmers attended a full day of insight and hands-on demonstrations focused on building more efficient and sustainable beef production systems.

The event involved talks at Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Grange, Co Meath, and Kepak Farm, a beef and tillage enterprise in Clonee, where attendees saw how practical changes on farm can deliver measurable improvements in performance, sustainability and profitability.

Kepak Meat Division Ireland CEO Brian Tormey said the event brought real-world insight to the fore for farmers.

“Farmers are facing more pressure than ever and they need advice that’s practical, credible and relevant to their own systems.

“That’s what today was about, helping farmers make better decisions on the ground. We're pleased to work closely with Teagasc to support progress in efficiency, sustainability and profitability right across the sector."

Topics

Rotating sessions covered topics such as animal health, nutrition, breeding, carbon efficiency and slurry use.

Kepak’s store-to-beef system, finishing 5,000 cattle annually, offered a real-life view of high-performance beef farming.

Head of the Teagasc drystock KT department Pearse Kelly said that farmers in beef discussion groups are more likely to adopt the latest technologies to improve their farm business.

“The event highlights the current and future research being undertaken in Teagasc Grange and being adopted on farms like the Kepak farm. We would encourage all those in attendance to take home some of the messages being communicated today and adopt them on their own farms.”

Teagasc director professor Frank O’ Mara added: “Our advisory programme is underpinned by a strong research programme which addresses the future needs of the suckler beef and dairy beef enterprises to ensure they remain competitive and profitable, while also providing the science to assist farmers address the challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving water quality and enhancing biodiversity on farms.”

