Teagasc's beef conference will take place in the Shearwater Hotel, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on 21 November and will focus on improving the sector's green credentials.

The first conference session, taking place at 5pm, will be chaired by MJ Cleary from Midlands 103 and will focus on implementing sustainable technologies on beef farms.

Beef enterprise leader in Teagasc Dr Paul Crosson will outline the recent changes to the €uroStar breeding index and how the new carbon index could change the breeding policy at farm level.

Ellen Fitzpatrick from Teagasc Johnstown Castle will describe how to make the most of a low input-high output dairy beef system.

IBR prevalence

Dr Maria Guelbenzu from Animal Health Ireland (AHI) will also discus the prevalence of IBR and why Ireland needs to move towards a national eradication programme.

The second session starts at 7.15pm, where the theme will be around increasing our competitive advantage on the global stage.

This session will include several international speakers and will be chaired by editor of the Farming Independent Margaret Donnelly.

Dr Siobhan Kavanagh from the Teagasc Signpost Programme will examine the main drivers of greenhouse gases (GHG) on beef farmers and the steps that farmers can take to reduce them.

Anais L’Hote from the French Livestock Institute will discuss how farmers can be paid for reducing their carbon footprint based on the experience in France.

Global beef

Lastly, livestock director from GIRA Consultancy (UK) Rupert Claxton will give an overview of the global beef market and highlight the likely trend for input prices as we move into 2024.

The conference will conclude at 8.45pm and local Teagasc advisers will be on hand for farmers to discuss any scheme or technical issues on the night.

All livestock farmers are invited to attend the conference, entry to which is free.