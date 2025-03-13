The cattle were delivered in December 2024 and January 2025, the farmers said. / Donal O'Leary

Two farmers have come forward to the Irish Farmers Journal with claims that they are owed payment from the Westmeath family-operated abattoir Troy Meats for cattle delivered in December 2024 and January 2025.

Both of these farmers stated that Troy Meats’ debt to them arose after their first time dealing with the processor and that it was the competitive beef price that attracted them to the plant.

One of these farmers, from Co Cavan, has said that he sent 14 bulls to the factory for slaughter on 23 January on the promise of payment within the following week.

A kill sheet arrived detailing the over €31,000 he was owed but no cheque was received nor was payment made into his bank account.

This farmer was initially unable to get in contact with the factory agent or owner by phone when attempting to find out the reasons for the payment’s delay, but was subsequently able to make contract through the abattoir’s office.

Form

This farmer claimed that Troy Meats sent them a picture of a bank transfer form filled with their details and the sum they were owed, but claims that this payment never entered their account.

He stated that this picture was sent after Troy Meats sought more cattle for slaughter, but he refused to send any more.

He claims that two to three weeks ago, a payment of around one fifth of the amount owed entered his bank account, but no subsequent payments have been made.

He commented that “his head is gone” from checking his bank account daily as he struggles to secure the payment he is owed and needs to keep his farm operating.

“We would have been able to sort something out if they up front in saying they couldn’t pay straight up, if they explained what was going on,” the farmer said.

Waiting since December

The other farmer, from the midlands, who spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal this week on a similar issue, said that they sent seven cattle which were slaughtered at Troy Meats on 13 December.

They claim they were paid for the two cattle killed in their own herd number, but only received 20% of the payment due for the remaining five cattle brought for slaughter under a relative’s herd number.

This farmer said that Troy Meats agreed to pay the outstanding balance off in installments and claim that this payment plan was only put to them after they posted anonymously to a Facebook group and were subsequently contacted by Troy Meats.

They stated that a payment for one-fifth of the outstanding amount issued on 3 March, but no subsequent payments have been received.

“The cattle would have been better off still in the yard. This is just getting kicked down the road from week to week,” the farmer commented.

The Irish Farmers Journal has contacted Bernard Troy for a statement from Troy Meats, but none has been received at the time of publication.

Two weeks ago, the Irish Farmers Journal detailed the situation facing three farmers who claimed at the time to be owed a collective €130,000 from Troy Meats for cattle killed weeks previously.

