It is estimated that the meat industry generated almost €7bn for the wider Irish rural economy in 2023.

A new video series produced by Meat Industry Ireland (MII) highlights the progress Irish beef processors have made to reach climate targets and reduce agricultural emissions by 25% by 2030.

Genotyping, regenerative agriculture practices and earlier finishing are among the key sustainability initiatives highlighted in the new four-part video series.

Presented by MII senior executive Síle Sweeney, the videos focus on four case studies in collaboration with the four processors - ABP, Dawn Meats, Kepak and Liffey Meats.

Since 2015, MII members have invested more than €200m in sustainability initiatives at processing and farm level.

This includes programmes to support healthier animals and the development and funding of best-practice demonstration farms.

25,000 jobs

MII added that the beef sector remains a mainstay in the country’s rural communities with 90,000 farm families and 25,000 jobs supported.

It is estimated that the sector generated almost €7bn for the wider Irish rural economy in 2023.

MII director Dale Crammond said: “The Irish beef sector has successfully built an internationally renowned reputation as a supplier of high-quality, grass-fed beef to more than 60 markets globally. It has done this by focusing on the value of output and, increasingly, by supporting a sustainable future for the rural economy.

"Each of our members now has comprehensive and science-backed sustainability programmes in place and they are working to achieve their own ambitious targets while supporting their suppliers to do likewise. Our new video series captures just some of this work and is designed to promote and inform the public about the measurable impact and progress being made across key priority areas.”

The full video series can be found here.