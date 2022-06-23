There is some 2.5ac of concrete area around the farmhouse, auctioneer Noel Corcoran says.

A farmhouse with farmyard on 4ac is on the market near Hugginstown, Co Kilkenny.

A property like this is always of interest to local farmers - and of even greater interest to business people looking for a yard from which to operate.

The property is at Condonstown, Boolyglass, and is for sale from Noel Corcoran Auctioneers by private treaty. He is seeking offers in the region of €250,000.

The location is 1km from Boolyglass. It’s near Piltown, Kilmaganny, Knocktopher and Carrick-on-Suir. The Kilkenny-Waterford motorway is very accessible.

The two-storey house has been unoccupied for some time and needs refurbishment. It has kitchen, dining room, sitting room, three bedrooms upstairs, plus bathroom and toilet. There is oil-fired central heating and the house has aluminium windows and doors.

Concrete yard

However, it is the large concrete yard area and the sheds which will be of interest to many viewers.

Auctioneer Noel Corcoran says that there is some 2.5ac of concrete yard area beside the house.

The sheds include a three-bay round-roofed hayshed with double lean-to. It measures 84ft by 50ft. This shed has concrete walls.

There is also a four-bay round-roofed shed with lean-to, the whole measuring 60ft by 52ft. There are also a number of smaller sheds.

The property includes a 1.5ac paddock, with the remains of a former house, about 500m away.

In pictures

This four bay hayshed with lean-to measures 60ft by 52ft.

There are a number of smaller sheds.

There is plenty of concrete apron in front of the sheds.

The property is about 1km from Boolyglass.