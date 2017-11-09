Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Boortmalt to extend malting capacity at Athy plant
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Boortmalt to extend malting capacity at Athy plant

By on
Commercial negotiations are currently ongoing and the successful principal contractor is due to be appointed before end December 2017.
Commercial negotiations are currently ongoing and the successful principal contractor is due to be appointed before end December 2017.

Boortmalt is to extend its malting capacity in Athy by 30,000t in order to continue providing its Irish brewing and distilling customers with a 100% Irish supply chain, from seed to malting barley.

The company has said that this will build on the relationships between Boortmalt Ireland and Irish growers.

The local project team led by Patrick Kennedy, Maltings manager, and Noel Gaffney, plant performance manager, and the company McElroy Associates has been appointed to carry out this expansion project.

The planning process is currently under way and should be completed by June 2018.

Commercial negotiations are ongoing and the successful principal contractor is due to be appointed before the end of December 2017.

New steeping, germination and kilning vessels, as well as additional malt outloading facilities, will therefore be constructed and operational by June 2019.

Yvan Schaepman, Boortmalt Group CEO, said: “With our Irish grower partners, we have since 2010 further developed the Boortmalt local malting barley supply chain for the exclusive use of our Irish customers.

“The Boortmalt Irish malting barley supply chain is sustainable (Origin Green and SAI silver certified) and can be further expanded now that we decided to add 30,000t of malting capacity in Athy to service the growing brewing and distilling markets in Ireland.”

After its ongoing investments in Ethiopia, this new malting plant extension in Ireland is fully in line with Boortmalt’s strategy to support its customers worldwide by developing local malt production.

More in News
Member
Ringer helper wanted
Dealer
Ringer helper wanted
By The Dealer on 09 November 2017
'There is sufficient fodder in the country' - Minister Creed
News
'There is sufficient fodder in the country' - Minister Creed
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 09 November 2017
Two new appointments at Yara Ireland
News
Two new appointments at Yara Ireland
By Amy Forde on 09 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Pictures and podcast: grain protest heading for Guinness Storehouse
News
Pictures and podcast: grain protest heading for Guinness Storehouse
By Pat O'Toole on 24 October 2017
Member
Analysis: Boortmalt's reasonable approach
News
Analysis: Boortmalt's reasonable approach
By Pat O'Toole on 18 October 2017
Member
Strong start for phase two of harvest 2017
News
Strong start for phase two of harvest 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 09 August 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad