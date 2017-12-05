Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
BPS balancing payments begin
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

BPS balancing payments begin

By on
The remainder of the Basic Payment Scheme is now being paid to farmers, while advance BPS and ANC payments continue.
The remainder of the Basic Payment Scheme is now being paid to farmers, while advance BPS and ANC payments continue.

"I am happy to confirm that the 30% balancing payments under the BPS have now commenced on schedule," Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, 121,000 farmers have now received a total of €1.1bn in the 70% BPS advances paid since October. This is 1,000 more than last week and leaves around 5,000 yet to be paid.

Outstanding queries

Minister Creed said that his officials were prioritising these delayed cases and urged farmers with outstanding queries from the Department to respond as soon as possible to proceed with payment: "I can confirm that every effort continues to be made to clear for payment the small percentage of outstanding cases. Regular pay runs will continue in December in order to process cases as quickly as possible."

Payments under the 2017 National Reserve and the Young Farmer Scheme will commence in the coming week, following the BPS balancing payment.

Minister Creed re-stated his intention to move all BPS applications online next year to ensure payments "in as timely a manner as possible".

ANC payments

Separately, 90,000 farmers have been paid a total of €194m under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme to date.

Read more

GLAS leads cash boost for Christmas

More in News
Dairy drives 30% farm income jump – Teagasc
News
Dairy drives 30% farm income jump – Teagasc
By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
Irish agriculture needs clearer target – climate watchdog
News
Irish agriculture needs clearer target – climate watchdog
By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
Fair Deal farm charges cap still on – ICMSA
News
Fair Deal farm charges cap still on – ICMSA
By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Watch: Jim Gavin walks a cow around St Stephen’s Green
News
Watch: Jim Gavin walks a cow around St Stephen’s Green
By Amy Forde on 04 December 2017
Reducing FoodWise 2025 ambitions would 'send all the wrong signals' – Creed
News
Reducing FoodWise 2025 ambitions would 'send all the wrong signals' – Creed
By Thomas Hubert on 04 December 2017
Member
£12m LFASS cut avoidable - EU
Scotland
£12m LFASS cut avoidable - EU
By Odile Evans on 29 November 2017
Farrowing House Staff Wanted
Farrowing House Staff wanted for large modernised Pig Unit based near Kilnaleck ...
View ad
Suffolk in lamb ewes
85 Suffolk ewes scanned in lamb to Texel Rams. For sale Monday 18th December, N...
View ad
20 acres forestry
20 acs forestry, plt 2000. 15 ac of spruce (YC24, ready for thinning) 5 ac ash...
View ad
Case 885 xCase 885 xl
l good tidy tractor 5500 euro 0868250799...
View ad
94 case 856 xl
and loader new tyres new clutch serviced tidy tractor 12500 ...
View ad

Place ad