Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Burglars accused of locking farmer into shed
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Burglars accused of locking farmer into shed

By on
Intruders assaulted a Co Offaly farmer and reportedly imprisoned him in a shed while making their escape this Saturday morning.
Intruders assaulted a Co Offaly farmer and reportedly imprisoned him in a shed while making their escape this Saturday morning.

Gardaí have told the Irish Farmers Journal that officers in Birr were investigating a burglary at a farmhouse in Glasderry Beg, Brosna, Co Offaly.

The incident occurred around 2am when a number of intruders forced their way into the house. They assaulted the occupant of the house, a man in his 50s, who was later taken to Tullamore hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to RTÉ News, the burglars locked the man into a shed and it was only after he managed to escape that he raised the alarm.

Gardaí said the intruders fled the scene with a small amount of cash. The scene is currently being examined by local scene crime officers and enquiries are ongoing.

Birr-based Superintendent Martin Cashen said: "We are appealing to farmers, residents and landowners in the Shinrone area to keep a look out for clothing possibly discarded in fields or hedges – also any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Drumakeenan and Glassderrybeg areas on the N62 Birr to Roscrea Road that was noticed last night or in the days leading up to the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station 057-916 9710 or the Garda confidential line 1800-666 111.

Read more

Thieves steal clusters worth €5,000 from milking parlour in dead of night

Full coverage: rural crime

More in News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: scammer jailed, child injured and sheep sale
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: scammer jailed, child injured and sheep sale
By Thomas Hubert on 03 November 2017
Over 350 head of pedigree cattle to go under the hammer
News
Over 350 head of pedigree cattle to go under the hammer
By Amy Forde on 03 November 2017
Member
Man who sold stolen livestock trailers on DoneDeal jailed
News
Man who sold stolen livestock trailers on DoneDeal jailed
By Contributor on 03 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: scammer jailed, child injured and sheep sale
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: scammer jailed, child injured and sheep sale
By Thomas Hubert on 03 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and cluster theft
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fixed milk price and cluster theft
By Thomas Hubert on 02 November 2017
Member
Thieves steal clusters worth €5,000 from milking parlour in dead of night
News
Thieves steal clusters worth €5,000 from milking parlour in dead of night
By Caitríona Morrissey on 02 November 2017
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad

Place ad