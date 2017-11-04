Burglars accused of locking farmer into shed

Intruders assaulted a Co Offaly farmer and reportedly imprisoned him in a shed while making their escape this Saturday morning.

Gardaí have told the Irish Farmers Journal that officers in Birr were investigating a burglary at a farmhouse in Glasderry Beg, Brosna, Co Offaly.

The incident occurred around 2am when a number of intruders forced their way into the house. They assaulted the occupant of the house, a man in his 50s, who was later taken to Tullamore hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to RTÉ News, the burglars locked the man into a shed and it was only after he managed to escape that he raised the alarm.

Gardaí said the intruders fled the scene with a small amount of cash. The scene is currently being examined by local scene crime officers and enquiries are ongoing.

Birr-based Superintendent Martin Cashen said: "We are appealing to farmers, residents and landowners in the Shinrone area to keep a look out for clothing possibly discarded in fields or hedges – also any suspicious persons or vehicles in the Drumakeenan and Glassderrybeg areas on the N62 Birr to Roscrea Road that was noticed last night or in the days leading up to the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station 057-916 9710 or the Garda confidential line 1800-666 111.

Read more

Thieves steal clusters worth €5,000 from milking parlour in dead of night

Full coverage: rural crime