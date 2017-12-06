Christmas driving experiences for the petrol head in you life
By Alistair Chambers on 07 December 2017
Most people who are into cars just want an opportunity to drive at speed or off-road in a safe environment. Alistair Chambers looks at places where you can experience these thrills.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Focus
By Alistair Chambers on 05 December 2017
By Alistair Chambers on 05 December 2017
By Alistair Chambers on 04 December 2017
Related Stories
By Anthony Jordan on 27 November 2017
By Photo Desk on 17 November 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 26 October 2017
Nct till march 2019Taxed till mayCar is like new3 month warranty...
126,000km, MOT, one careful owner, immaculate condition inside and outside, full...
2010 NEW MODEL LANDCRUISER , AUTOMATIC, IMMACULATE CONDITION THROUGHOUT, NEW TIM...
Toyota Hilux 3.0 diesel Automatic SR premium Top spec96k kmsF.S.HMint c...
Immaculate focus van, loaded with extra's , vat included ...