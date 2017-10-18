Clean livestock policy – feeding and transport
By Darren Carty on 19 October 2017
Last week, Darren Carty reported on Department photographic guidelines for adhering to the clean livestock policy. This week, he focuses on feed and transport issues.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Sheep
By Nathan Tuffy on 18 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 18 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 18 October 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 08 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 08 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 October 2017