Jim Bergin, CEO Glanbia Co-op and Professor Veronica Campbell, President of South East Technological University pictured ahead of the opening of applications to receive college bursaries as part fo the Sustainable Farming Academy.

As part of Glanbia Ireland’s Sustainable Farming Academy, three bursaries worth €1,000 each will be available to Glanbia Co-op family members who are beginning to study agricultural science (in first year) in University College Cork, University College Dublin or South East Technology University this autumn.

Glanbia Co-op members should fill out a form and complete a personal statement on behalf of the family member starting their studies. The personal statement is an important part of the application form as it will be used to guide eligibility. Eligible candidates will then be entered into a randomised draw based on the university they are studying at.

The closing date for applications is Friday 5 August 2022 at 5pm and the winners of the bursaries will be announced in November 2022.

Anyone with any queries about the bursary or having difficulties filling out the form can email hello@glanbiaconnect.com