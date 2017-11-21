Company profile: Alltech

With leading dairy companies exhibiting at Dairy Day we profile some of those companies playing a big part.

Founded in 1980 in Lexington Kentucky by Dundalk native Dr Pearse Lyons, Alltech has developed into a major global biotechnology company, employing 5,000 people worldwide. The stated mission is to improve the health and performance of people, plants and animals through natural nutrition and scientific innovation. Alltech provides its dairy customers with a competitive advantage through advanced nutritional technologies which are tailored to tackle the everyday challenges affecting modern dairy production and profitability. Alltech’s efforts to address customers’ needs include cutting-edge research, ongoing educational programmes and seminars, highly trained consultants and a world class farm support system to back its customers. Altech have made numerous acquisitions and abroad and in Ireland, purchasing a broad range of organisations , from animal feed companies to renewable energy organisations most notably from an Irish point of view Keenan, the diet feeder manufacturer

Alltech have a strong presence in Ireland, with a well-trained, highly educated workforce delivering world-class products, services and support to Irish farmers on daily basis. Alltech are also not just limited to the Animal nutrition market and energy market, they also own Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. which produces a variety of award-wining beers and spirits and is one of the few joint brewing and distilling operations in the world. They also own Altech Café Citadelle which is a not-for-profit Fairtrade certified coffee in Haiti, and the renowned Connemara Golf Course in Kentucky.