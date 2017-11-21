Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Company profile: Alltech
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Company profile: Alltech

By on
With leading dairy companies exhibiting at Dairy Day we profile some of those companies playing a big part.
With leading dairy companies exhibiting at Dairy Day we profile some of those companies playing a big part.

Founded in 1980 in Lexington Kentucky by Dundalk native Dr Pearse Lyons, Alltech has developed into a major global biotechnology company, employing 5,000 people worldwide. The stated mission is to improve the health and performance of people, plants and animals through natural nutrition and scientific innovation. Alltech provides its dairy customers with a competitive advantage through advanced nutritional technologies which are tailored to tackle the everyday challenges affecting modern dairy production and profitability. Alltech’s efforts to address customers’ needs include cutting-edge research, ongoing educational programmes and seminars, highly trained consultants and a world class farm support system to back its customers. Altech have made numerous acquisitions and abroad and in Ireland, purchasing a broad range of organisations , from animal feed companies to renewable energy organisations most notably from an Irish point of view Keenan, the diet feeder manufacturer

Alltech have a strong presence in Ireland, with a well-trained, highly educated workforce delivering world-class products, services and support to Irish farmers on daily basis. Alltech are also not just limited to the Animal nutrition market and energy market, they also own Alltech Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. which produces a variety of award-wining beers and spirits and is one of the few joint brewing and distilling operations in the world. They also own Altech Café Citadelle which is a not-for-profit Fairtrade certified coffee in Haiti, and the renowned Connemara Golf Course in Kentucky.

More in Dairy
Member
US milk production increases further in October
Markets
US milk production increases further in October
By Lorcan Allen on 21 November 2017
Jobs wall at Dairy Day this Thursday
News
Jobs wall at Dairy Day this Thursday
By Aidan Brennan on 21 November 2017
Member
Monday management: looking after your cows' feet
Management
Monday management: looking after your cows' feet
By Aidan Brennan on 20 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
1994 LANDINI BLIZZARD 85
2004 BLIZZARD 85GOOD STRAIGHT TRACTORSHUTTLE FORWARD AND REVERSE9973...
View ad
2005 LANDINI LEGEND 140
2005 LANDINI LEGEND 140GOOD STRAIGHT TRACTORSHUTTLE FORWARD AND REVERSE...
View ad
2007 LANDINI 165
2007 LANDINI 1657518 HRSMANUAL FORWARD AND REVERSETYRES 40%€29...
View ad
2000 LANDINI 9880 C/W LAODER
GOOD CLEAN TRACTOR€19000 MARGINREAR TYRES 80%QUICKE Q750 LOADER...
View ad
Vicon Wagtail
2012 Vicon Wagtail in excellent condition.For more information contactNU...
View ad

Place ad