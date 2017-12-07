Consumers called on to buy Irish this Christmas
Consumers are being asked to buy Irish this Christmas and reject unsustainable food discounting.
IFA president Joe Healy will launch a campaign urging consumers to buy Irish food this Christmas on Friday 8 December at Buswells, Dublin 2 at 11am.
The Fairness for Farmers, Honesty for Consumers campaign will draw attention to the use of misleading ‘Irish’ labelling by retailers, according to the IFA.
It will also ask consumers to ‘check twice’ be sure they are really buying Irish food this Christmas.
The campaign will also focus on the negative impact of unsustainable discounting by retailers, and ask consumers to reject food that is too cheap.
Farmers not treated fairly by retailers - survey
’Hello money’ and unreasonable demands imposed by supermarkets on farmers