Consumers called on to buy Irish this Christmas

By on
Consumers are being called on by the IFA to reject unsustainable food discounting this Christmas.
Consumers are being called on by the IFA to reject unsustainable food discounting this Christmas.

Consumers are being asked to buy Irish this Christmas and reject unsustainable food discounting.

IFA president Joe Healy will launch a campaign urging consumers to buy Irish food this Christmas on Friday 8 December at Buswells, Dublin 2 at 11am.

The Fairness for Farmers, Honesty for Consumers campaign will draw attention to the use of misleading ‘Irish’ labelling by retailers, according to the IFA.

It will also ask consumers to ‘check twice’ be sure they are really buying Irish food this Christmas.

The campaign will also focus on the negative impact of unsustainable discounting by retailers, and ask consumers to reject food that is too cheap.

Farmers not treated fairly by retailers - survey

’Hello money’ and unreasonable demands imposed by supermarkets on farmers

Renewable heat scheme ‘must be operational in the first quarter of 2018’
Renewable heat scheme ‘must be operational in the first quarter of 2018’
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 07 December 2017
Fonterra cuts farmgate milk price to 27.8c/l
Fonterra cuts farmgate milk price to 27.8c/l
By Amy Forde on 07 December 2017
Agri jobs: assistant mart manager, dairy and pig staff wanted
Agri jobs: assistant mart manager, dairy and pig staff wanted
By Amy Forde on 07 December 2017
Sheep management: target market for Christmas
Sheep management: target market for Christmas
By Darren Carty on 07 December 2017
Top STIHL gifts this Christmas
Top STIHL gifts this Christmas
By on 07 December 2017
Dolly Buckley's bright and beautiful Christmas beauty gifts
Dolly Buckley's bright and beautiful Christmas beauty gifts
By Contributor on 27 November 2017
Place ad