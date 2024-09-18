Lameness is a widespread concern for the dairy industry worldwide, with Ireland being no exception. It not only causes pain and discomfort for cows but also represents a significant cost to farmers, with each case estimated to cost around €300, according to Waterford vet Ger Cusack.

This includes the loss of milk yield, reduced fertility, treatment costs, and increased risk of culling. At a recent hoof health event in Moorepark organised by Pharvet, XLvets and Teagasc, renowned lameness expert Dr Neil Chesterton, a New Zealand vet who has been researching lameness since the early 1980s, shared valuable insights into managing this issue in dairy herds. His advice focused on identifying lameness early, improving farm infrastructure, and prioritising cow welfare.

Detection and Mobility Scoring

The sooner a lame cow is identified, the better her chances of making a full recovery and returning to optimal mobility. Dr Chesterton emphasised the importance of regular mobility scoring, explaining, “Early detection is key; the longer a cow remains untreated, the harder it is to fully recover her mobility.”

In Ireland, research by vet Ger Cusack highlighted that approximately 10% of dairy cows may experience lameness at any given time. With a national herd of 1.6 million cows, this means that 150,000 to 160,000 cows are affected.

Implementing regular mobility scoring—ideally weekly or every fortnight—can help catch issues early. The best time to mobility score is when cows walk back to the paddock after milking, without the pressure of being herded.

The different mobility scoring categories are as follows:

Score 0: the cow has good mobility.

Score 1: the cow has imperfect mobility.

Score 2: the cow has impaired mobility.

Score 3: the cow has severely impaired mobility.

In larger herds, some farmers have turned to technology, such as WhatsApp to record and communicate lameness issues with other staff members. Workers can report lame cows by texting their numbers to a group chat, ensuring the hoof trimmer has a clear list to work from when he arrives on the farm.

A demonstrator showing the correct way to apply a hoof shoe to a cow.

Top Tip

“If you spot a cow that appears lame, get her into the crush and figure out what’s causing the problem. Sometimes, it’s as simple as a stone lodged between her claws. If you can’t pinpoint the issue, apply a block to the healthy claw to relieve pressure until the hoof trimmer arrives” said Dr Chesterton.

Understanding the Causes of Lameness

About 90% of lameness cases are caused by three main factors: white-line disease, sole injuries, and interdigital cracks, often secondary to foot rot. While housed Holstein cows tend to suffer more from sole ulcers, grazing cows don’t seem to suffer as much. Dr Chesterton identified several key risk factors for lameness on Irish farms, many of which relate to the physical environment and how cows are managed.

1. Distance cows have to walk

The distance cows must walk to graze or return to the milking parlour plays a crucial role in lameness. The longer the walk, the greater the risk, especially if the track is poor or the herdsman is impatient. Ideally, farm tracks should be no longer than 1.3 km, with patience from the person herding the cows to reduce stress and injuries.

2. Roadway surface quality

The quality of farm tracks and roadways is another critical factor. Roadways need proper drainage to prevent water from pooling, which can lead to softer hooves and increased lameness. The surface material also matters. Rough stones on roads can wear down cows’ hooves, even on shorter walks. A poorly maintained roadway, combined with long distances, can result in significant hoof damage over time.

3. Collecting yard and milking parlour entry

Entry into the collecting yard and milking parlour is a key pressure point where cows often jostle and push, increasing the risk of lameness. This is especially problematic in post-quota Ireland, where herd sizes have increased but collecting yards have not been expanded, according to Ger Cusack.

Dr Chesterton stressed the importance of adequate space, recommending at least 1.5 square meters per cow. In a 100-cow herd, for example, a yard should be at least 150 square meters to prevent cows from pushing and damaging their hooves. Farmers who cannot expand their yards should consider milking a row or two before locking in the rest.

4. Herd management and cow flow

Good cow flow into the milking parlour is essential to reducing stress and preventing injuries. Cows should naturally walk into the parlour without being forced or rushed. Milkers should start milking the first cows as soon as they arrive, even if the row isn’t full, allowing the rest of the herd to follow at their own pace. Proper lighting in the parlour can also make a big difference, as dark or dimly lit areas may cause cows to hesitate or rush, increasing the risk of injury.

Dr Chesterton also shared an interesting case from New Zealand, where a farm’s cow flow improved simply by turning off loud rock music that had been playing in the parlour. The quiet atmosphere made the cows more comfortable and willing to enter.

Improving Roadway Surfaces

The surface of farm tracks and roadways can significantly impact hoof health. In New Zealand, farmers have adopted different materials for roadways near the milking parlour, especially for the first 100 to 200 meters.

This softer surface helps to trap stones, preventing them from being carried onto the harder concrete near the parlour, where they could cause punctures to cows’ hooves.

Dr Chesterton recommended using a fine lime material, around 5mm in size, for these critical areas. Roadways should also have a proper camber or slope to allow water to drain off. Ideally, the slope should be 8%, with 3-4% near the start, as these tracks will naturally become steeper over time.

Interestingly, some New Zealand farmers have also begun leaving grass on the sides of their roadways. Every 8-10 meters, they create small dams by digging out half a meter of track and replacing it perpendicular to the roadway.

This blocks water from flowing down the track and allows it to flow through the gap, reducing the risk of waterlogging.

AstroTurf

In recent years, there has been an increase in the use of AstroTurf on farm tracks. However, Dr Chesterton warned that AstroTurf must be installed on a solid, well-drained base. Without proper drainage, it can become slippery and dangerous, especially in wet conditions. When done correctly, AstroTurf can provide a softer, more hoof-friendly surface for cows to walk on.

Key takeaways for farmers

At the event, Dr Chesterton shared three key takeaways for farmers looking to reduce lameness in their herds:

Patience: Allow cows to voluntarily walk into the collecting yard without rushing. Using tools like the Batt-Latch can help cows move at their own pace. Once cows are milked, they should be allowed to return to the paddock at their own speed.

Pre-milking time: Give cows around 20 minutes in the collecting yard before milking. This allows them to switch from their walking order to their milking order, reducing the risk of injuries in the yard.

Walking surface: Invest in good-quality walking surfaces for your cows. Whether it’s the main track or the area near the parlour, providing a safe, comfortable surface can prevent many cases of lameness.

Each case of lameness in dairy cows is expected to cost up to €300 per cow in lost milk yield and impact on fertility.

Regular mobility scoring of cows will help to pick up lameness early and allow for early treatment which improves outcomes.

Injuries to the hoof account for the majority of lameness which is why roadway and collecting yard surfaces are so important.

There should be a minimum of 1.5m square of space per cow in a collecting yard to prevent overcrowding.