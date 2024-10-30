Pictured at a Teagasc Climate Adaptation Conference in the Animal & Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork are speakers Luc Delaby, INRAe, Dr Ellen Fitzpatrick, Teagasc, Professor Frank O'Mara, Teagasc Director, Brian Murphy, DAFM and Professor Michael O'Donovan, Teagasc Head of Grassland Science. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

Experts from Met Éireann, Teagasc, and other international research institutions shared insights at an event in Moorepark recently on evolving weather patterns, the future of grass growth and strategies for adapting farming practices to a changing climate.

Topics ranged from breeding resilient pastures to the role of multispecies swards in enhancing sustainability.

Changing weather patterns

Met Éireann specialist Padraig Flattery discussed how climate change is altering Ireland’s weather patterns. He explained that Ireland’s climate has warmed by 0.7°C and has become 7% wetter between the periods 1961-1990 and 1991-2020.

This shift has caused more frequent and intense rainfall, especially during storms. Flattery pointed out that storms from October 2023 to March 2024 delivered 20% more rain, and these events are now ten times more likely to occur due to climate change.

Flattery emphasized that as global temperatures continue to rise, Ireland will face more significant changes. The growing season will extend, but summers may become increasingly dry, while winters will see heavier rainfall.

He highlighted the likelihood of more frequent heatwaves and longer droughts, along with higher extreme temperatures and fewer cold days.

Flattery stressed that these changing patterns will force farmers to adapt to wetter winters and drier summers, requiring new strategies for managing weather extremes.

Looking ahead, Flattery stated that climate change is already underway, and more shifts are inevitable. However, the scale of future changes will depend on how effectively global greenhouse gas emissions are reduced.

He urged farmers to prepare for more unpredictable and extreme weather conditions by adjusting their management practices.

Flattery concluded that while weather fluctuations will persist, the long-term trend of warming will continue to reshape farming operations, with serious implications for Irish agriculture.

Grass growth to 2040 and beyond

Teagasc researcher Elodie Ruelle outlined her research on how climate change could affect grass growth in Ireland up to 2040 and beyond, using data from the TRANSLATE project and the Teagasc grass growth model.

She explained that a rise in global temperature by 1.5°C could increase annual grass yield in Ireland by 2.5%, while a 3°C increase could boost it by 8.5%. However, Ruelle stressed that these increases will not be uniform throughout the year.

Winter and spring months, particularly April, October, and November, are likely to see more growth, while summer and autumn months, especially August, may experience a decline.

Ruelle also highlighted the growing variability in grass growth between years, especially during July, August, and September. She noted that this increased unpredictability could create challenges for farmers, particularly in the summer when lower growth is expected.

Even with higher grass growth in the spring, Ruelle warned that wet soil conditions may hinder grazing, making it crucial for farmers to invest in better grazing infrastructure to take full advantage of early-season growth.

Ruelle emphasised that the projected decrease in summer grass growth will make it harder to build sufficient forage reserves for winter. To cope with these challenges, farmers may need to increase their silage and high-quality forage stocks.

Ruelle suggested that switching to more drought-resistant grasses or diverse swards could help farmers adapt to drier summers. She also mentioned that the predicted growth increases in October and November could potentially extend the grazing season, but only if weather conditions allow.

Finally, Ruelle called for further research into the effects of climate change on different soil types and regions in Ireland. She believes that heavier soils may be less impacted by summer droughts due to their higher water retention, but trafficability could become a major issue if increased rainfall prevents grazing or fertiliser application.

Breeding for climate change

Alan Stewart a researcher from New Zealand emphasised the importance of pasture breeding in addressing climate change, noting that breeding programmes initiated today will shape pastures for decades, potentially into the 2050s.

He highlighted that breeding for resilience is essential, focusing on traits like yield, quality, disease resistance, and pasture persistence, all critical for adapting to the changing climate.

Stewart pointed out that as climate change intensifies, pasture diseases will become more prevalent, making the development of disease-resistant cultivars a top priority.

He also stressed the increasing use of multispecies pastures, emphasising the need to breed clovers, particularly red clovers, that are compatible with grass swards and more tolerant to grazing.

Research into environmental traits that can reduce nitrogen leaching, nitrous oxide, and methane emissions is crucial, according to Stewart.

He explained that future breeding efforts will need to be more complex, incorporating these environmental factors while maintaining a focus on improving yield and disease resistance.

Stewart concluded by highlighting that while pasture breeding is a long-term process, the integration of sustainability and climate resilience into breeding programmes is vital for the future. Breeding efforts that focus on reducing the environmental impact of farming, particularly through the development of resilient, high-performing pastures, will be key to ensuring the long-term sustainability of dairy farming in the face of climate change.

Plantain and multispecies swards – their role in adaptation

Ellen Fitzpatrick highlighted the vital role of multispecies swards (MSS), particularly plantain, in helping dairy farmers adapt to climate change. She indicated that the integration of legumes and herbs, such as plantain, into perennial ryegrass (PRG) swards could lead to a significant reduction in chemical nitrogen (N) fertiliser usage while simultaneously enhancing pasture productivity.

Fitzpatrick pointed out that MSS has shown increased resilience to extreme weather events, including drought, compared to traditional PRG monocultures. This resilience positions them as essential tools for farmers facing the challenges posed by climate change.

She also noted that plantain contributes to lower nitrogen leaching and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, especially methane, making it an environmentally sustainable option for improving farm practices.

While concerns exist regarding the long-term viability of diverse swards, Fitzpatrick reassured attendees that ongoing research aims to address these challenges. She emphasized that preliminary findings indicate MSS can effectively enhance both pasture quality and livestock performance while mitigating environmental impacts.

For dairy producers, the adoption of MSS represents a promising pathway to sustainable farming in an era of climate uncertainty.

Plantain is a herb which has been shown to be more climate resilient than just ryegrass swards.

The grazing cow – a carbon paradox

Luc Delaby a researcher from INRAe in France emphasized the “carbon paradox” surrounding grazing cows, explaining that while ruminants contribute to global warming through methane emissions, they are also vital to the effective use of grasslands for food production.

Delaby highlighted that cows both exacerbate and alleviate environmental challenges, as their grazing maintains grasslands, which are essential for producing high-quality food.

Grazing ruminants

Delaby explained that grasslands, which cover 40% of the Earth’s surface, have a significant capacity to sequester carbon and mitigate climate change. He stressed that the presence of grazing ruminants is key to unlocking these benefits.

Cows help manage the land in ways that support critical ecosystem services such as soil fertility, water regulation, and biodiversity preservation, illustrating the complex role they play in environmental sustainability.

While methane from cows often draws criticism, Delaby pointed out that sectors like transport and industry have had a much larger impact on global greenhouse gas emissions.

He argued that ruminants, particularly in well-managed grazing systems, contribute not only to carbon sequestration but also to broader ecosystem functions that are crucial for sustainable food production and environmental health.

In conclusion, Delaby noted that despite their emissions, the role of ruminants in preserving grasslands and supporting ecosystems is vital.

He advocated for farming practices that balance grazing with ecological goals, offering a “win-win” approach that addresses both food security and climate change.

Ireland’s climate has warmed by 0.7°C and become 7% wetter, leading to more frequent storms and unpredictable weather.

Grass yields could rise by up to 8.5% by 2040, but summer growth may decline, challenging farmers to adapt.

Breeding resilient pastures and developing disease-resistant crops are crucial for adapting to climate change.

Multispecies swards, like plantain, can reduce chemical fertiliser use, boost pasture resilience, and mitigate environmental impacts.

French researcher Luc Delaby highlighted that cows both exacerbate and alleviate environmental challenges, as their grazing maintains grasslands, which are essential for producing high-quality food.