After a dry spell, a considerable amount of rain has fallen across parts of the country, and many paddocks have greened up noticeably overnight.

Met Éireann has reported rainfall totals of up to 70mm in parts of the east, with the south averaging around 60mm over the past week.

The cold nights we were experiencing last week have also eased off, and soil temperatures have risen by nearly 2°C in some areas. This combination of rain and warmth should give grass growth a decent lift in the week ahead.

With that in mind, it’s a good time to get back into the habit of walking paddocks regularly—ideally twice a week over the next few weeks. Just like the weather, growth can change quickly, and it’s all too easy to be caught off guard.

Reseeding

Poor weather during the past two grazing seasons has made reseeding a challenge on many farms. Now is a good time to take stock and identify underperforming paddocks. PastureBase data from last year can be a useful tool—check the annual tonnage grown per paddock and keep an eye out for fields that are weed-heavy or lacking in production.

Reseeding can make a big difference. New swards grow more high-quality grass, especially in the shoulders of the year, boosting animal performance. They’re also more responsive to nitrogen and help with clover establishment.

While the cost of around €750/ha including spray, contractor, and seed might seem steep, the payback is quick. In most cases, the improved performance of the new sward will cover the cost within two years, making it one of the most cost-effective investments you can make on-farm.

Don’t forget about clover over-sowing either – conditions are ideal at the moment. Stitching in half a kilo of clover seed works best, but it can also be broadcasted after grazing. However, careful management is key.

Swardwatch

More settled weather is coming from the weekend, which should dry out ground and allow for better grazing conditions throughout the country.

Take note of the clover content of paddocks on your next walk.

Identify paddocks that need a top up of clover and paddocks that you can cut back on chemical fertiliser over the next few rounds.

Dairy farmers

Joe Deane – Carrigtwohill, Co Cork

Cows are milking well, but yields have dropped by nearly a litre per cow since the rain arrived. Growth really took off about a week ago, leaving more grass on the wedge than ideal.

Cows are grazing covers of 1,600–1,700kg DM, which isn’t perfect, but with high stocking rates and one paddock out for bales and two for reseeding, there’s little room to take more out.

Cows are being followed with 21 units of protected urea, plus sulphur spreading every 10 days. Clover has improved a lot, and we plan to oversow 1kg/ac to boost content. Breeding starts on 6 May, with tail painting done last week for pre-breeding.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3.8

Growth Rate (kg/day) 54

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 192

Yield (l/cow) 26

Fat% 4.3

Protein% 3.71

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.15

Concentrates 2

Padraig Keane – Killcormac, Co Offaly

Cold weather last week slowed grass growth, but weekend rain has greened up paddocks nicely. Cows are grazing covers of 1,300–1,400kg DM/ha, and graze-outs have been excellent thanks to good clean-outs in the first rotation.

We blanket spread 35kg of CAN plus sulphur last week. There’s a good bit of slurry left, which we’re holding for silage ground once it’s cut. Breeding kicks off on 2 May.

We didn’t use tail paint this year but plan to scan the whole herd a few days before we start. Around 20% of cows will get sexed semen in the first two weeks, another 20% conventional, and the rest beef.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3

Growth Rate (kg/ha) 40

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 209

Yield (l/cow) 27

Fat% 4.43

Protein% 3.77

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.28

Concentrates 2

James Hoey – Dunleer, Co Louth

We started grazing the third rotation on Tuesday evening. It’s just growing enough to keep 1,300-1,400kg DM/ha covers ahead of the cows.

It was a dream spring up until last week. We blanket spread 40 units of N two weeks ago, which gave a good response.

We reseeded a paddock in early April, leaving us stocked at 3.8 cows/ha until mid-June.

Meal is at 3.5 kg per head. We had a few cases of grass tetany last week with the heavy rain. We will begin breeding the cows on 2 May, and the heifers will be served that day on a CIDR programme. This is delayed five days on 2024.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3.77

Growth Rate (kg/ha) 76

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 158

Yield (l/cow) 27

Fat% 4.26

Protein% 3.72

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.22

Concentrates 3.5