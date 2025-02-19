Some farmers are opting to leave gaps open and allow cows to make their way back to the shed when they want to. \ Donal O' Leary

The heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday likely led to some farmers being forced to house the cows again. The forecast shows unsettled weather for the rest of the week, which could make it tricky to get cows out.

Growth rates have remained in the single digits in many areas, but soil temperatures are expected to improve in the coming week, with growth projected to reach the low to mid-teens.

So far, reports indicate minimal damage to grass swards, although farmers working on heavier soils have noted stickier ground conditions due to the rain.

If conditions worsen and dry paddocks become scarce, various tactics can be used to graze efficiently while preventing damage.

Keeping paddocks square is beneficial, as narrow paddocks can cause cows to pace back and forth, leading to more poaching on the ground. Some farmers are leaving paddock gaps open so cows can return to the yard if grass runs out or rain intensifies.

Others are using technologies like the Egate, a system that allows remote gate control via a mobile app. Once the Egate is installed, the gate can be opened through the app whenever needed – for instance, when cows gather at the gate due to rain.

The system can also be equipped with a rain sensor that automatically opens the gate once a certain rainfall level is reached.

By now, around 15% of the farm should have been grazed, which is halfway to the target of 30% by 1 March. Farmers behind schedule should increase the grazing area over the next two weeks to ensure paddocks are grazed and can regrow. The key objective is to have as much land grazed and regrowing as possible to prepare for the second rotation.

Brian Kearney, Tullow, Co Carlow

The cows have been out day and night, as ground conditions have been adequate. However, with rain expected this week, we may switch to three-hour grazing intervals and possibly house the cows overnight. We’ll monitor the weather daily and adjust as needed.

So far, over half of the herd has calved. The later-calving cows received a shot of RotaVec last week to help prevent scour in the later-born calves.

We’ve spread 2,000 gallons per acre of slurry on 30% of the platform, with the remaining areas set to receive 23 units of protected urea once weather conditions improve. To date, 19% of the farm has been grazed.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 2.73

Growth Rate (kg/day) 5

Average Farm Cover (kg/ha) 850

Yield (l/cow) 19

Fat% 5.63

Protein% 3.96

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 1.88

Concentrates 3

Paul Sheehan, Carignavar, Co Cork

So far, 19% of the grazing platform has been grazed. The cows are on three-hour grazing intervals, with all management strategies in place to minimise damage to the swards. While the ground is slightly on the wetter side, there has been minimal damage. To date, 56% of the herd has calved. Cows in their third or later lactation are being given calcium boluses, which have effectively prevented any signs of milk fever.

Last week, 23 units of protected urea were applied to 80% of the platform. No slurry has been spread yet, but we plan to target grazed paddocks as soon as conditions allow for travel on the ground.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3.1

Growth Rate (kg/day) 2

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 1042

Yield (l/cow) 26

Fat% 5.11

Protein% 3.85

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.4

Concentrates 4.5

Paddy McCarthy, Ballydehob, Co Cork

This week, the cows will move to twice-a-day milking after being on once-a-day milking for the first six weeks post-calving. Calving began on 7 January and so far, 71% of the cows have calved with minimal issues.

Our grazing plan is on track, with 15.5% of the farm grazed to date. After morning milking, the cows are given three-hour grass allocations before being brought back to the yard for silage.

We haven’t turned them out after evening milking yet.

No nitrogen has been applied so far, but as soon as the rain eases, we’ll get it spread as quickly as possible.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 2.24

Growth Rate (kg/day) 6

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 850

Yield (l/cow) 15

Fat% 5.02

Protein% 3.48

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 1.31

Concentrates 5