Rain has come across the country and growth rates will likely start to bounce back in the coming week.

It’s important that farmers keep on top of covers by walking the farm at least once a week as growth continues above demand, with the aim being to keep cover/LU between 160-180kg and aim for pre-grazing yields of 1,400kg/DM/ha to reduce the stem content and maintain quality and utilisation of the sward.

Some farmers have built up covers in preparation for drought conditions. These higher covers will be of much lower quality and should be taken out for bales.

The other alternative, which should be avoided, is to graze these paddocks and top what’s left behind by cows.

Fertiliser

Nitrogen should continue to be applied to swards where there is a strong clover content. In swards with no clover, apply nitrogen at a rate of 16-20 units/acre or 20-25kg/ha following the rotation.

Multiply units per acre by 1.25 to get the kg/ha required. Swards with a good visible quantity of clover should receive one more application of seven to ten units/acre after this rotation with chemical N application being completely cut back in these high clover swards going forward.

Silage Ground

Most farms have made silage at this stage. In many cases first- cuts were light but high quality. Therefore, a bulky second-cut will be required by many.

Where a first-cut has been taken, slurry should be applied at a rate of 2,500 gallons/acre. Following this, a further 50-60 units/acre of chemical N should be applied. This should not be applied within 10 days of slurry application.

Swardwatch

Pre-mowing and topping swards will slow down sward recoveries but may be necessary where swards have gone too heavy.

Aim to maintain quality and recovery time of swards by entering pre-grazing yields of 1,400kg/DM/ha.

Where growth rates have bounced back, look to reduce levels of concentrates fed in the diet. Many farmers are still feeding more concentrate than necessary.

Stay on top of silage ground nutrient requirements. Apply slurry now and look to apply 50-60 units of chemical N + sulphur, 10 days post slurry application.

Dairy farmers

Chris Tuffy – Doonally, Co Sligo

Rain came just in time on the farm. Growth is 52kg which is lower than we’d have thought. I thought the rain would give more of a bounce and we’d be hoping to see that by next week.

We opted against baling some heavy paddocks for fear of a drought and left these as a buffer.

As a result, cleanouts on some of these paddocks were poor and returning grass is of poorer quality. We’re following cows with 19 units/acre of protected urea + sulphur. Paddocks with high clover are getting very little nitrogen from now on.

Breeding has gone well with over 90% of cows submitted in the first three weeks.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 2.8

Growth Rate (kg/day) 52

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 185

Yield (l/cow) 24

Fat % 4.36

Protein % 3.71

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2

Concentrates 3

Michael Ryan – Cashel, Co Tipperary

Growth has picked up to 71kg after dropping to 50kg last week with the dry spell. We were starting to feel the pinch with no rain and as a result, cows are going into lower covers of 1,250kg/DM/ha, which meant supplementing cows with 4.5kg.

We will drop back to 2kg as pre-grazing covers start to build up towards 1,500kg/DM/ha. Breeding has gone very well – we’re well into the second round and there doesn’t seem to be much activity. Stocking rate of 3.54 LU/ha on the milking platform is slightly higher as heifers and calves are on the block, but overall stock are in excellent condition after a good spring.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3.54

Growth Rate (kg/day) 71

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 185

Yield (l/cow) 27.5

Fat % 4.29

Protein % 3.68

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.26

Concentrates 4.5

Percy Mills – Kilcullen, Co Kildare

The dry weather impacted our growth rates here and growth for this week was still at 43kg/day. We’d be expecting a big jump by this time next week, after the rain. To keep quality in front of the cows we continued to bale all of the heavy paddocks.

We have made more high-quality bales than any previous year on the farm. This approach means our pre-grazing yields are around 1,400kg/DM/ha and quality is good. Cows are being followed with 2,000 gallons/acre of slurry.

Breeding has been good so far with all targets met and 95% of cows submitted to AI to date.

Stocking Rate (cow/ha) 3.88

Growth Rate (kg/day) 43

Average Farm Cover (kg/cow) 150

Yield (l/cow) 23.7

Fat % 4.78

Protein % 3.62

Milk Solids (kg/cow) 2.05

Concentrates 4