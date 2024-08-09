It’s the year that keeps on giving on the weather front and things have gone on the stickier side in the west and northwest, as heavy downpours have softened ground and made harvesting of second-cut silage a smash-and-grab affair.

Overall, though, the warmer humid weather is having a positive effect on grass growth, which is holding between 55kg and 60kg DM/ha in general.

With the thundery downpours comes caution surrounding application of slurry or fertiliser. Neither should be spread when there are heavy downpours forecast for the 48 hours proceeding application.

Fertiliser

On the fertiliser front, it is worth acting sooner rather than later with final applications.

While spreading of chemical fertiliser is permitted into mid-September, nitrogen (N) efficiency is much greater in early- to mid-August than early September, mainly owing to longer days and better growing conditions.

There is always the fear that weather could play havoc in September (such as last year) and that final applications may never leave the bag, so acting now is the wiser choice.

Farmers who have soil sampled and are in requirement for potassium (K) could now also apply one bag/acre of K on paddocks with the risk of grass tetany at this stage of the year greatly reduced, though not eliminated, especially for autumn-calving cows.

The forgotten fertiliser - lime - can also go out now, provided you can source a relatively wind-free day to save half your application benefiting your neighbour.