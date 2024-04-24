Breeding

The top priority over the next 10 to 12 weeks is to get cows back in calf. This has been a stinker of a spring, but the key is to not let it affect next season’s performance. Poor fertility could be a big cause of this, so do all you can to ensure good results.

Having cows on a rising plane of nutrition is not guaranteed, even though most herds are now thankfully out at grass full-time. Grass quality comes into play here, as energy levels in grass decrease as the covers get stronger.

The emphasis must be on getting high intakes of really good quality grass. Drop the strip wire and let cows get three grazings per paddock.

Don’t let this be a reason to let residuals creep up. This is a long game, and there must be good quality in the next couple of rounds also.

A topper may be required this year to correct residuals from poorly grazed/poached paddocks. Putting thin or shaggy looking cows on once a day will help to correct energy balance.

Good heat detection is critical as heats could be weaker this year if cows are in lower energy balance. Traditional aids such as tail paint and scratch cards are as effective as any other once used correctly.

Cows and heifers should be checked for signs of heat in the late evening. Automated heat detection aids need monitoring, and they shouldn’t be solely relied upon if only installed in recent weeks, as cycle data needs to be built up for more accurate results.

Finally, take great care when handling sexed semen straws, as inappropriate handling will reduce the sperm count, which is already much lower in sexed straws. Prepare for poor results if the straws are handled incorrectly, whether by technician or DIY operator.

Reseeding

Most farms are in a grass surplus situation and need to take corrective action to prevent pre-grazing yield going too strong. The year is moving on, so those planning reseeding should be spraying off as soon as possible in order to have seeds in early.

Fields should be cut for silage or grazed with drystock no earlier than five days after spraying.

Removing as much herbage as possible is key when using min-till sowing methods such as discing, direct drilling or using a Guttler.

Fields should be left for as long as possible after grazing/cutting before being cultivated, as this allows the spray to get into the roots, does a better job at killing the existing sward and weeds like docks, and makes subsequent cultivation easier.

Lime is essential when using min-till methods to prevent surface acidity from the decaying sward.

Calves

The early born calves that are weaned off milk should be turned out to grass as soon as possible. At this stage, even the later born calves not yet weaned are better off outside if they can be fed easily.

It’s a healthier environment and they can pick at high protein grass.

Watch out for common diseases like coccidiosis. This can ravage healthy calves, so if there is a history of it on the farm, give them a preventative dose.

Feeding some hay or straw to calves while at grass will help to increase fibre in the diet and help them from getting too loose if grazing lush grass.