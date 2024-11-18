Cold and frost is set to kick in this week.

Met Eireann are predicting much colder temperatures for this week with sharp frosts and low daytime temperatures.

This is set to be a big change in the weather, with all of the country basking in mild and dry weather over the last month or six weeks, allowing animals to stay out at grass for weeks longer than expected.

The good news is that even though the weather is cold, there is limited chance of snow, particularly in Cork and the south of the country on Thursday meaning that there should be no weather disruptions to Dairy Day.

Dairy Day is an event for dairy farmers and those working in the industry organised by the Irish Farmers Journal and sponsored by Bord Bia, National Dairy Council and Ornua.

The event is a mix of over 70 trade stands and three stages with talks and discussions on all things dairy taking place throughout the day.

The location is in the fully covered Pairc Ui Chaoimh stadium in Cork city. There is free parking just off site with shuttle buses if required.

Tickets are €20 per person and can be purchased online at www.ifj.ie/dairyday24. There is a discount code printed in the current Irish Farmers Journal on page 62. This will reduce the ticket price by €10.

Frost prevention

In anticipation of frost, to prevent the milking machine from freezing, giving a final rinse of salt and water seems to work well for some.

The rate is 2.5% salt, so 0.5kg in 20l of water. Put the salt water through after the final rinse. Suck enough water to line the internal surfaces and then drain the plant fully.

Make sure pumps are drained at the base or well insulated to prevent impellers getting damaged. Leave clusters hanging down and drain them well to make sure no water can freeze in the bends.

Make sure wash down pumps and power washers are well drained after use. Turn off the water supply and open all valves and disconnect hoses to prevent frost damage.