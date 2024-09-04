Lameness

Lameness is a major concern for Irish cows during autumn. As the season progresses, the soles of cows’ hooves thin out after months of walking, making them more susceptible to injuries from sharp stones.

At a recent hoof health event in Moorepark, Neil Chesterton highlighted that 42% of hoof injuries are white-line injuries, 29% are sole injuries, and 13% are inter-digital cracks.

The remaining cases are made up of foot-rot, solar ulcers, and proximal to foot.

In a typical 100 cow herd, each case of digital dermatitis, white line disease and sole ulcers costs farmers an estimated €201, €227 and €536 respectively.

The problem is compounded by longer walks to distant fields that were closed off for silage during the summer. Wet and muddy roadways further soften the hooves, heightening the risk of lameness.

The other two main causes of lameness are sharp turns in passageways leading into the collecting yard, and farmers who have dogs.

Chesterton emphasised the best way to reduce the incidence of lameness is to stop it occurring in the first place. Ensuring that farm roadways are well-maintained, dry, and free of sharp stones can reduce the incidence of sole injuries.

Early treatment is essential, as lameness can negatively impact milk production, body condition, and even jeopardise pregnancies. Getting the impacted leg lifted quickly is key to a fast recovery – even if you only put a block on the opposite hoof to alleviate the pressure until the hoof man comes.

To milk on or cull empties

The current market for empty cows is strong, making it an ideal time to sell. While you may lose some milk production before dry-off, many farmers, especially in the south and east, are struggling to build up grass covers due to soil moisture deficits.

Selling these cows now can help reduce your winter feed costs and allow you to build up covers for the final rotation. However, every farm’s situation is unique.

If your average farm cover is above target and you have sufficient winter fodder, it might be worth continuing to milk these empty cows given current high milk prices.

For example, if for the next 90 days your cows produce 15 litres/day on average at a base price of 45c/l, this would equate to €607 in milk sales. However, they will more than likely be fed 4kg of concentrate and at €320/t, which would cost €115.

There are other costs to be factored in, but if the milk price holds and you’re in a good place with winter fodder, milking cows on should be considered.

Scanning

Cows have generally been well-fed this year, with significant meal inputs. Despite this, empty rates are not as good as some were expecting. Reports from some scanners indicate that empty rates are averaging between 10%-14%.

The increased use of sexed semen, combined with the trend of shortening breeding seasons to as little as nine weeks on some farms likely contributes to these higher-than-normal empty rates.

After a challenging spring with unfavourable weather, we are expecting a lot from our cows to conceive in such a short timeframe.