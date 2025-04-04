The employers in Tipperary are ideally seeking applicants with dairy farm experience. / Odhran Ducie

Two dairy farm assistants – Co Tipperary

Shanavine Dairy Limited has two positions open for dairy farm assistants on its 260-cow dairy herd in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The employers are ideally seeking applicants with dairy farm experience. The roles include duties such as milking, calf rearing, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

The successful applicants will receive an annual salary of €34,000 with the requirement of working 39-hour weeks. Accomodation can also be provided with the roles.

To apply, email your CV to shanavinedl@gmail.com and for more details, click here.

Two dairy farm assistants – Co Limerick

Crinagree Dairies Partnership has vacancies for two dairy farm assistants at its enterprise Curra, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick.

The successful applicants will be expected to undertake all dairy farm duties including milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation, and the care of animals at Crinagree Dairies.

The employers are seeking workers with at least two years of relevant experience in the sector.

The permanent roles come with an annual salary of €34,000 with the commitment to working 39 hours/week.

To apply, send you CV to paidi.k@hotmail.com and for more information, click here.

Dairy farm worker – Co Meath

Thomas Daly is looking to hire a worker to a full-time position on a dairy farm in Meath.

The job will entail milking, calf rearing and operating machinery, and the employers are only seeking applicants with relevant experience.

Accommodation can also be provided with the role.

More information on the position can be found here.

Two pig farm assistants – Co Waterford

Ashleigh Farms Limited has two vacancies for pig farm assistants at its enterprise in Ballinameela, Cappagh, Co Waterford.

The role includes all pig-related farm duties such as feeding, watering and related activities, cleaning, ensuring high standards of health and hygiene in the farm environment and all associated work related to animal husbandry.

The employers can offer an annual salary of €34,000 and workers will be required to work 39 hours/week.

It is necessary for applicants to have at least two years of relevant experience.

To apply, send your CV to info@ashleighfarms.ie and for more information, click here.

