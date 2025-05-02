The farm duties with this role include the day-to-day management of herd, grass and general farm operations. \ Claire Nash

Dairy farm manager – Co Laois

There is an opening for a farm manager position at a 130-cow, spring-calving, grass-based dairy farm located near Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

The farm duties with this role include the day-to-day management of herd, grass and general farm operations - milking, calving, breeding management and grass measuring/planning; liaising with contractors and co-ordinating part-time help; record keeping and ensuring high standards of animal health, welfare and hygiene.

The employers are also offering the optional involvement in the farm’s small contracting business and tractor sales operation based on the farm.

The dairy farm has 130 high-EBI Friesian cows, a modern 12-unit Fullwood parlour with automatic cluster removers and dumpline and integrated censortec collars and Alfco automatic drafting unit.

The farm owners are seeking a candidate with previous relevant experience or a strong dairy farming background and they must have a full driving license.

They would also like applicants with good understanding in grassland management, pasture-based systems, herd health and fertility.

The position comes with a competitive salary based on experience, a flexible work structure with regular time off and potential for a long-term role with increased responsibility.

To apply for the role, send your CV and a short cover note to podgecal@yahoo.ie or call 087-759 2165 for a confidential chat. More details can be found here.

Farm worker – Co Kildare

A busy arable farm in Co Kildare has a position available for a farm worker under a minimum of a six-month contract.

John McCormack is seeking a full-time worker, with mechanical expertise being a major advantage for applicants.

The employer said that the position would be suited to a student who is keen to learn.

To make an enquiry for the role, click here.

Horticulture operatives – Co Meath

Harmony Vale Produce Limited T/A Clarkes Fresh Fruit is recruiting horticultural operatives to join the growing operation team.

The full-time positions are located at Clinstown, Stamullen, Co Meath, Eircode K32 XA37.

Workers will be expected to work 39 hours/week. This will come with an annual salary of €30,000.

More details on the roles can be found here.