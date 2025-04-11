Continuous training will be provided with the full-time job in Monaghan as well as accommodation. / Philip Doyle

Dairy farm assistant – Co Monaghan

Northlands Farm Ltd requires someone to fill the role of dairy farm assistant at its enterprise in Shercock, Co Monaghan.

The employers are seeking applicants with experience in milking preferable, however, the position is open to agricultural graduates and those with other relevant experience.

Continuous training will be provided with the full-time job as well as accommodation.

The successful applicant will receive an annual salary of between €34,000 and €35,000 with the requirement of working 39 hours/week.

For more information, click here.

Assistant dairy farm manager – Co Cork

A new assistant dairy farm manager is needed for a 160-cow herd based in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The employer described the farm as having “excellent modern facilities”.

The applicants will be required for grass budgeting, calf rearing, milking, youngstock management, tractor skills a definite advantage.

An annual salary of between €36,000 and €47,000 will be provided, dependent on previous experience, along with accommodation. Applicants are required to have a valid full driving license and a good level of English.

Further details can be found here.

Two dairy farm assistants – Co Tipperary

Shanavine Dairy Ltd has two positions open for dairy farm assistants for a 260-cow herd in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Applicants will ideally have dairy farm experience and will be required to complete duties such as milking, calf rearing, animal husbandry, hygiene and quality management, farm maintenance and farm machinery operation.

An annual salary of €34,000 is provided, with the requirement of working a minimum of 39 hours/week. Accommodation can also be provided.

To apply, send your CV by email to shanavinedl@gmail.com by the deadline of Wednesday 30 April and for more details, click here.

