The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has fallen by 0.9% this week at the latest auction.

This is the first drop since 4 March - in that time the price index has risen by 7.3%.

The average price paid for dairy products at this week’s auction was €4,075/t.

In total, five products fell in value, while two products saw increases, as 15,194t of dairy produce swapped hands among 177 participating bidders.

One of the main products to drop in price was cheddar, which fell by 9.2% to €4,446/t. This was only surpassed by lactose, which dropped by 13.2% to €1,241/t.

The other fallers were butter down 1.5% to €6,944/t; whole milk powder down 1% to €3,846/t; and skim milk powder down 0.7% to €4,251/t.

Meanwhile, anhydrous milk fat rose in price to €6,458/t, up 0.9%, and mozzarella increased by 0.7% to €4,251/t.

There was no information available for butter milk powder at this auction.

