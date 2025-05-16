The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has described recent figures on the lack of dairy replacements as a “serious wake-up call”.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) data presented to the Department calf welfare shareholder meeting showed that the number of dairy female calf registrations is down 12.5% in 2025 when compared with 2024.

In addition, the number of first-calved heifers has declined by 9.5% year on year - this combination suggests that the market for dairy heifers is likely to be very strong over the next few years, as there will not be enough to sustain the dairy herd at present levels.

ICOS has called on all farmers to seek appropriate advice and to consider using the optimal level of dairy AI this year to ensure they are breeding sufficient replacements for their herds.

Disease

The organisation has also urged farmers to be mindful of the rising incidence levels of TB by selecting for TB resistance as part of their breeding policy.

A spokesperson for ICOS said: “There is an urgent need to bring certainty to the sector by retaining the nitrates derogation, to bring forward immediate policies to address the challenge of generational renewal in the sector and to ensure the necessary steps are taken to reduce incidence rates of bovine TB.”

Read more

Lack of dairy replacements evident on farms

Farmer Writes: breeding season in full swing

National herd loses 100,000 cows in 12 months