A Dairygold spokesperson said: “Dairy markets are generally stable, as buyers are cautious to commit, in advance of the EU peak milk supply in the coming months”.

The Dairygold board and Carbery group have both decided to maintain their price for milk supplied in January.

Dairygold have kept their January milk price at 47.57c/l, excluding VAT, for standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. This price is inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

In addition, the January early calving bonus of 7c/l, excluding VAT, will be paid on milk supplied in January, in accordance with milk quality criteria. This will increase the milk price to 54.58c/l, at standard constituents.

The milk price for January, based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, is 58.9c/l, excluding VAT but including the early calving bonus.

Dairygold said that the milk price equates to an average January farm gate price of 64.32c/l, based on the average January 2025 milk solids achieved by its milk suppliers.

Carbery

The Carbery group have announced that its January base milk price will remain at 48.84c/l, excluding VAT.

A spokesperson for the group said that if this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 50.97c/l, excluding VAT.

This price includes a 0.84c/l SCC bonus and FutureProof sustainability bonus. The FutureProof bonus available for 2025 has increased by 0.24c/l to a total of 1.19c/l, not including VAT.

“Stability of dairy markets is continuing for the start of 2025 and we will continue to monitor markets closely to maximise returns for our shareholders,” said a spokesperson for Carbery.

