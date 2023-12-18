Dairy farmer Denis Drennan from Dunbell, Co Kilkenny, was confirmed as the new president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) at the association’s national council AGM on Monday.

Drennan had served as the ICMSA’s deputy president under outgoing president Pat McCormack, who had been in office since 2016.

Drennan gave thanks to the McCormack for his commitment to the ICMSA and stated that the association will continue advocating for Irish farmers under his term as it heads into its 74th year.

The role of family farms goes beyond just forming the economic backbone of rural Ireland, Drennan said.

“That’s who we are, that's why we are and that’s what we are. That will never change and my job is to safeguard that founding principle,” the incoming president declared.

“In recognition of the changing way that debate is being conducted and developed at State level, we will accelerate in terms of our already significant expertise on the data and science behind the impact of environmental regulations on our farming sectors.

“But our focus – the interests and incomes of Ireland’s family farms – will not change or diminish,” Drennan stated.

Drennan wished all members and their families a happy Christmas and “a better and less stressful farming year in 2024”.

New deputy and committee chairs

Farmer Eamonn Carroll from Templemore in Co Tipperary will succeed as the association’s deputy president and chair of the farm and rural affairs committee.

Michael O’Connell from Loughmore, Co Tipperary, will now chair the ICMSA’s livestock committee, taking over from Des Morrison.

The new farm business committee chair Pat O'Brien from Tullamore, Co Offaly, was also elected at the AGM.