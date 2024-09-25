The Commission said it is following through on its commitment to firmly defend the interests of the EU dairy industry. \ Thomas Hubert

Donald Trump has threatened tractor maker John Deere with 200% tariffs if the US-headquarted company proceeds with its plans to move some of its production to Mexico.

Speaking to farmers in Pennsylvania, the Republican candidate in the US presidential election said he will enforce the tariff if he wins the election.

John Deere has proposed to move the production of some models of its skid-steer loaders and compact loaders to its factory in Mexico.

Trump also extended the warning to other companies planning to move their production to cheaper locations outside the US.

“I’m just notifying John Deere right now, if you do that, we’re putting a 200% tariff on everything that you want to sell into the United States.

‘Hurting farmers’

“John Deere, and anyone else who does this, will [incur tariffs] because it’s hurting our farmers, it’s hurting our manufacturing.

“They think they’re going to make product cheaper in Mexico and then sell it in for the same price they did before; make a lot of money by getting rid of our labour and our jobs,” added Trump.

John Deere has said that the proposed production move of some of its operations, such as cab assembly, is sometimes necessary to undertake “higher value-additive activities.”

It employs approximately 30,000 people in its US plants, with 50,000 employed at its dealerships.