Waterford Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) have announced a three-year sponsorship agreement with Waterford Dairy Farmers.

The Waterford Dairy Farmers is a group made up of around 500 Tirlán members that formed a committee to organise the sponsorship which will focus on supporting the senior team while also contributing to the development of Waterford’s underage player development pathway (PDP) programmes.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Mark Power, Waterford LGFA County chairperson said this partnership goes beyond financial support.

“It’s about strengthening the foundations of women’s sport in Waterford,” he said.

“The Waterford Dairy Farmers have recognised the challenges we face, and their backing will be instrumental in helping us grow and develop at all levels. Farmers are deeply embedded in every community in the county, involved in clubs at all levels, and this partnership is about building from the ground up.”

Presentation of jersey to captains (L-R) Mark Power chairperson WLGFA, Niall Moore Waterford Dairy Farmers, Emma Murray captain, Hannah Power vice captain, Kevin Moloney Waterford Dairy Farmers, Kevin Casey secretary WLGFA. / Eleanor Barry

Sponsorship

Beyond supporting the growth of women’s football, this partnership also aims to highlight the nutritional benefits of dairy for athletes.

Representative from the Waterford Dairy Farmers group, Kevin Moloney, said that this can highlight the positive aspects of farming and shine a light on the contribution farmers make to their communities, and the environment.

’’An opportunity to sponsor the Waterford [LGFA] came about from my involvement with my local club Shamrocks LGFA,” he said.

“We are really excited to finally launch our sponsorship and we’re very proud to be supporting the players, coaches and volunteers who share our ambition and deserve to be supported to be able compete nationally’’

Waterford Ladies senior team take to the pitch to line out the Waterford map. / Eleanor Barry

Ladies football

Waterford captain, Emma Murray, added: “Their support will play a crucial role in our growth and development at every level and we are looking forward to seeing the positive impact it has on Ladies Football in Waterford.

“Across the county, farmers are an essential part of our communities, contributing to local clubs and organisations, this initiative aims to develop these ties even further.’’

