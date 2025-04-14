Kerry estimates that these additional payments will amount to €10.3m in total payments including VAT to its milk suppliers’ base.

Kerry Dairy Ireland is to pay an additional 0.75c/l, excluding VAT, on milk solids supplied under the milk supply contract in 2024.

This additional payment is based on base price at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat and is excluding milk solids supplied under Forward Price Schemes.

Kerry estimates that these additional payments will amount to €10.3m in total payments including VAT to its milk suppliers’ base.

Kerry Creameries Limited made the decision following consultation with the board of Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited.

Outlook

Kerry Dairy Ireland CEO, Pat Murphy, had previously told the Irish Farmers Journal that consolidating processing assets should be considered over the next decade to optimise Ireland’s milk processing sector.

He also said that the milk processor would focus on maximising the use of its physical infrastructure such as spray dryers, beyond the traditional peak milk season of March to October.

