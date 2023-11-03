The dairy stongholds of Cork and Tipperary are set to see the most farmers affected by the cut to the derogation. \ Odhran Ducie

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture show that there are 2,096 farmers who applied for a 2023 nitrates derogation, were stocked above 220kg organic N/ha in 2022 and have land that is affected by the derogation stocking rate cut from January.

The new breakdown indicates which counties farmers are most likely to be directly affected by the cut in maximum derogation stocking rates from 2024.

Cork sees the highest number of farms flagged as such of any county at 434, followed by Tipperary at 345 and Kilkenny at 176.

These figures suggest that over half of the derogation herds in counties including Monaghan, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Mayo will be directly affected by the cut.

Lower proportion

Many counties in the southeast, such as Kerry and Waterford, will see a lower proportion of their derogation herds facing the cut in 2024 - around one in every six derogation herds - but these counties have more herds in derogation overall.

The exact number of farmers who will have to decide between sourcing additional land, reducing cow numbers or exporting slurry to stay within the 220kg N/ha limit will not accurately be known until the end of this year when the full year’s stocking rate figures become available.

You can check if your farm lies within a 220kg N/ha derogation zone by following these instructions.

