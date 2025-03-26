There has been a major reduction in the number of young calves slaughtered at Department of Agriculture-approved factories in 2025 compared to last year.

Data from the Department shows that in the year to date, 2,870 calves have been slaughtered, down 76% year-on-year.

The reduction in young calf slaughter follows the introduction of new rules in Bord Bia’s Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS).

Under the rules, farmers are banned from slaughtering calves under eight weeks of age. If a farmer was found to have slaughtered calves last year, they had to complete a calf breeding plan for 2025.

As of January 2025, if any farm breaches the rules, they will be suspended from SDAS for up to six months, unless they can provide evidence of force majeure or other significant mitigating factors (such as TB). This effectively means they risk not having their milk collected.

Department of Agriculture data shows that last year 23,046 calves under eight months of age were slaughtered in factories.

This was a 41% reduction on 2023.

Between January and August 2024, 212 farmers were found to have breached the calf slaughter rules and they will be audited after this year’s spring calving season.

Calf prices

Meanwhile, the number of beef calves presented for sale in marts has increased this week as Friesian numbers began to taper off. Prices remain steady, with €156/head the average price paid for a three- to six- week-old Friesian bull calf.

This was an increase of €4/head on the previous week.

The vibrant beef trade and higher cattle prices has driven more demand among buyers for lower-grade calves and created a more attractive outlet than slaughter.