Milk intake has increased to 818.4m litres in March 2025, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This 8.1% (61m litre) increase compared with March 2024 has also brought total milk intake for the first quarter of 2025 4%, or 50m litres, higher than the first three months of last year at 1.31bn litres.

Fat content was 4.34%, down from 4.4% last March. However, protein content rose to 3.38%, compared with 3.25% a year earlier. Butter production fell 15.9% to 23,800t in March 2025.

In addition, skim milk powder increased from 8,700t in March 2024 to 9,200t this March, up 500t.

Milk intake

Meanwhile, the CSO has revealed milk intake has more than quadrupled (423% increase) since March 1975.

Domestic intake has risen by 625m litres for March from 193.3m litres 50 years ago. However, the highest figure for the month of March was in 2021 at 829.7m litres.

Statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO Stephanie Kelleher said the introduction and abolition of the milk quota had a major impact on milk production.

“Total domestic milk intake rose steadily from March 1975, until the introduction of the European milk quota in April 1984,” she said.

“The quota was abolished in April 2015 and we can see that domestic milk intake increased again.”

