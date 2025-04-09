“In certain parts of the country, farm operators are reporting milk production volumes are up as much as 10% compared to last year, which is a welcome start to the 2025 milking season for farmers," Skelly said. / Philip Doyle

Rising temperatures have led to a surge in grass growth and spring milk volumes, according to FRS Co-op.

The latest Calving Insights survey found weak grass growth levels in early March forced many farmers to increase concentrate levels and feed silage by night to bolster early milk volumes.

However, with temperatures rising since 31 March, grass growth rose significantly across some areas of the country, leading to a rise in milk solids production.

FRS farm services manager Ronan Skelly said: “In certain parts of the country, farm operators are reporting milk production volumes are up as much as 10% compared to last year, which is a welcome start to the 2025 milking season for farmers.”

Overall, spring calving was 89% complete on average across the country by Monday, 7 April.

In Munster, calving was over 90% complete across FRS client farms. Meanwhile, progress stood at 85% in Leinster and almost 90% in the west and border counties.

