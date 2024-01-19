The stakeholder consultation on the new 10-point plan for dairy calf to beef was opened by the Minister for Agriculture alongside Teagasc, ICBF and Bord Bia on Thursday.

The plan sets out 10 actions for farmers, processors, Government and government agencies such as Bord Bia and Teagasc to support dairy calf to beef production systems in Ireland.

The 10 action points are as follows:

1. The development of profitable and sustainable dairy beef systems through research and knowledge transfer.

2. Increased use of sexed semen on dairy farms.

3. Breed better beef calves and promote the use of the commercial beef value.

4. Promote capital grants available under TAMS III for calf-related investments

5. Improve knowledge transfer of dairy calf to beef systems among advisers and farmers.

6. Open days on dairy calf to beef demonstration farms

7. Formalise relationships between dairy and beef farmers through ‘match-making’ services to be developed by ICOS and marts.

8. Bord Bia to step up the marketing of dairy beef.

9. Vertical integration of dairy beef lead by beef processors.

10. Improved calf health and welfare.

Commenting at the launch, Minister McConalogue said: “This Action Plan is a collaborative effort between my Department, Teagasc, Bord Bia and ICBF and wider stakeholders. Making dairy calf to beef systems a profitable and sustainable option for farmers requires a huge national effort and I was struck today by the enthusiasm and supports outlined for farmers. It is important that the potential of these systems is fully understood in advance of the upcoming breeding season.”

Advances in genetics

Director of Teagasc Frank O’Mara who was also at the launch said: “The building blocks are in place now to improve the beef merit of the calf crop from the dairy herd given the progress that has been made in the use of sexed semen, and the advances in genetic tools such as the Dairy Beef Index and the Calf Beef Value (CBV), coupled with the new genotyping programme. This presents an opportunity for beef farmers which can be maximised by greater integration between dairy and beef farms. Breeding and good colostrum management, along with calf rearing and health, and good grassland management are key technologies underpinning profitable dairy beef systems.”