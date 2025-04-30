After acquiring Allflex and Antelliq in 2019, MSD assumed responsibility for the sale of the collar on the island of Ireland in 2021.

MSD Animal Health has sold its 300,000th SenseHub collar in Ireland.

The landmark was reached after Laois dairy farmers Liam and Padraig Hyland bought the live heat detection and early warning health alert collars from sales manager Billy Heffernan.

After acquiring Allflex and Antelliq in 2019, MSD assumed responsibility for selling the collar on the island of Ireland in 2021.

Jack O’Connor, MSD ruminant business unit director said the success is down to the evolving team which has grown from three to 17.

“When farmers are considering on-farm technology, it’s important that they ask their provider about other products they have and future advancements as well as who’ll be there to help them if and when they have a problem.”