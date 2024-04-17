Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD this week announced extensions to the deadlines to submit Nitrates Derogation applications for 2024 and for dairy farmers to confirm their 2024 dairy excretion rate band.

The changes are as follows:

2024 Nitrates Derogation application deadline is extended to Friday, 26 April 2024.

2024 Dairy Excretion Rate Band deadline is extended to Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

The minister said the extensions were in light of continued challenging weather conditions.

“I am conscious of the pressure on farmers and on their advisers to provide the necessary supports during this time. I have agreed these extensions to allow farmers the necessary time to effectively engage with their adviser.”

The Department’s online derogation application portal www.agfood.ie was due to close for applications at midnight on 19 April 2024.

The extension means it will now remain open until midnight on Friday, 26 April 2024. Intending applicants should immediately contact their adviser if they have not already done so.

The Department also took the opportunity to remind farmers who applied for a Nitrates Derogation in 2023 that they must submit 2023 Fertiliser Accounts by the revised closing date of 26 April 2024.

Minister McConalogue added:

“Extending the deadline for confirmation of a dairy herd’s excretion rate band for 2024, will facilitate submissions being made when farmers are meeting advisers to finalise their BISS applications, which are due to be submitted by 15 May.”

The 2024 Nitrates Dairy Band for dairy herds can be submitted online via the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) website.

Farmers are also reminded that the opt-in measure for a dairy farmer to feed a lower level of crude protein to their herd and achieve a reduced N excretion rate is only available for those who submit their band through ICBF.

The Department advice also stated “for the small cohort of farmers who have not consented to their milk data being shared with ICBF, these farmers are required to complete a manual form available to download on the Department’s website at: www.gov.ie/nitrates”.