Ornua’s member co-op’s processing costs have risen by 0.1c/l compared with last month to 9.6c/l in April.

The Ornua monthly purchase price index (PPI) for the month of April has fallen to 156.9.

This figure is down from 159.6 the previous month and also below the February index of 161.9, which Ornua said reflects weaker market returns in the month.

In addition, Ornua’s member co-ops’ processing costs have risen by 0.1c/l compared with last month to 9.6c/l in April.

After accounting for estimated processing costs, Ornua’s PPI implies an indicative return of 44.05c/l, excluding VAT, for milk of 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is down from 45.1c/l, excluding VAT, in March.

Response

A spokesperson for Ornua said: “The results reflect weaker market returns for the month of April.”

Meanwhile, the Ornua value payment payable to member co-ops in the month is €11.8m, which equated to 6.0% of gross purchases in the month. This figure has risen from €5.4m (4.2% of gross purchases) in March.

Read more

Ornua PPI falls for month of March

Letter urging support for Kerrygold from all co-ops

Editorial: co-op success measurement still not optimised