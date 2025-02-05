Ornua's purchase price index (PPI) for the month of January has increased by 1.6% from December's price.

The increase from 159.3 to 161.9, according to Ornua, reflects strong market returns for the month of January.

This is the sixth consecutive increase in Ornua’s PPI since July, with the index jumping 27% over the course of 2024.

January's PPI leaves an indicative return of 45.95c/l, excluding VAT, for milk of 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein, which is net of Ornua costs to market. This is an increase from the previous month of 45.42c/l.

According to the processor’s co-op, its estimate of member co-ops processing costs was 8.6c/l last month, the same as in December.

In addition to the above, the Ornua value payment payable to member co-ops in the month is €2.2m, which equated to 2.2% of gross purchases in the month.