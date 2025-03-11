Rea will take up this role in the coming months and report directly to Carbery CEO Jason Hawkins.

Carbery Group has announced the appointment of John Rea as the new CEO of its dairy and nutrition division.

The appointment will see him driving the group’s dairy and nutritional business strategy, as well as having a seat on the global executive leadership team.

Rea will take up this role in the coming months and report directly to Carbery CEO Jason Hawkins.

Speaking on the appointment, Hawkins said that Rea is a “proven leader”.

“I know John will use his extensive global experience and his energy to grow our business. He joins us at an opportune time as we continue our journey to accelerate our growth and implement our strategy.”

Career

Originally from Cork city, Rea worked most recently as the president of ADM’s health and wellness platform, based in Switzerland.

He has also worked with DuPont Nutrition and Health, and Danisco with roles in the UK, Germany and France.

Rea also holds a bachelor’s degree in food science from University College Cork and an executive MBA from Hult International Business School.

“Throughout his career, he has overseen strategic growth, market expansion and innovation across the food, nutrition and health industries. His leadership has been instrumental in driving product innovation, operational efficiency and financial growth in global markets,” added a spokesperson for Carbery.

Read more

Milk prices cross 50c/l mark

Seventy percent calved on Cork farm

My Farming Week: Glenn Forde, Ballinadee, Co Cork