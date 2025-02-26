Kerry Dairy said that its initiatives are “recognised for the highest standards of measurement, monitoring and reporting of science-backed and farmer-focused initiatives”. / Valerie O'Sullivan

Kerry Dairy Ireland has become the first dairy processor to secure stage five verification under the Sustainable Dairy Partnership (SDP) framework.

The SDP, developed by SAI Platform, provides a five-stage verification system that aligns sustainability expectations between dairy processors and buyers around criteria such as greenhouse gas emissions, animal welfare and water quality.

The partnership also integrates national and company-specific programs that demonstrate tangible impact, ensuring a globally consistent approach.

Kerry Dairy Ireland CEO Pat Murphy said that this distinction sets a new benchmark for verified sustainable dairy production.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to advancing sustainable practices across our milk supplier farms and business operations,” he said.

“We are proud to be the first processor to reach stage five verification and look forward to working with our partners to maximise its positive impact.”

Evolve programme

Central to getting this verification was Kerry Dairy’s Evolve programme, which equipped dairy farmers with technical expertise, data-driven insights and financial incentivisation to accelerate the uptake of sustainable actions.

Kerry Dairy said that its initiatives are “recognised for the highest standards of measurement, monitoring and reporting of science-backed and farmer-focused initiatives”.

In addition, Kerry Dairy also holds a partnership with Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme.

The company is a gold member in the programme, which ensures alignment with SDP standards by leveraging verified sustainability data from the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS).

Kerry Dairy sustainability manager Zita McCarthy said that this collaboration was instrumental in meeting SDP verification requirements.

“This achievement underscores the importance of robust monitoring, measurement and reporting in validating sustainability progress.”

