Aidan and Derval Kennedy along with their children, Nickolas and Galina, and farm team, were recognised for demonstrating the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming.

The Kennedy farm in Cahir, Co Tipperary has been announced as the overall winners of the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

The annual awards programme, now in its 15th year, saw 11 farming families from six counties and 11 dairy co-operatives, celebrated for their milk production and sustainable dairying at a ceremony hosted at Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co Kilkenny.

Aidan and Derval Kennedy along with their children, Nickolas and Galina, and farm team, were recognised for demonstrating the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue said the Kenndy farm “epitomised” the excellent reputation Irish dairy has.

“This high standing is only made possible through suppliers who are willing to be leaders in the drive to produce the best quality milk in a sustainable way.

“All of today’s nominated families should therefore be immensely proud of the exemplary standards that have earned them the recognition of their own co-ops and the dairy industry at large.”

Process

Following their nomination by Dairygold, the Kennedys passed the judging process which evaluated a range of aspects of modern dairy farming.

These topics included environmental sustainability, animal health and welfare, farm infrastructure, hygiene standards, soil and grassland management, and technical performance among other factors including advocacy and community engagement.

Ornua chief executive Conor Galvin said each finalist had a unique approach and story to tell.

“The standards they have set across a broad range of criteria reflects the dedication to craft and meticulous attention to detail needed to produce the world-class milk behind our world-famous dairy products.

“I would like to thank them, their teams, co-operatives and milk advisers, for raising standards year after year, ensuring Ireland’s global reputation as a leading producer of sustainable, quality dairy products is secured.”

Prizes

In addition to the overall prize, five category award winners were recognised for excellence in the individual areas of milk hygiene and facilities, environmental stewardship, grassland management, advocacy and engagement, and low somatic cell count (SCC).

NDC interim CEO Mark Keller said Ireland’s global reputation in dairy is built on the high standards it sets.

“There are many challenges ahead but with our finalists, our category winners and overall 2024 winner Ireland can take pride in its dairy farming families, it processors and the advisers who support our dairy farmers 24/7 for 365 days each year.”

2024 Quality Milk Awards finalists and award winners

Corrigan Farm, Trim, Co Meath – Lakeland Dairies (winner of Advocacy and engagement award).

Dillane Farm, Tralee, Co Kerry - Lee Strand Co-op.

Falvey Farm, Innishannon, Co Cork - Bandon Co-op.

Hayes Farm, Old Head, Kinsale, Co Cork - Barryroe Co-op.

Kennedy Farm, Cahir, Co Tipperary - Dairygold Co-op (overall winner and winner of Milking Hygiene and Facilities award).

Killeen Farm, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway - Aurivo Co-op (winner of Grassland Management award).

Larkin Farm, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway - Arrabawn (winner of Lowest SCC award).

Lynch Farm, Skibbereen, Co Cork - Drinagh Co-op.

McCarthy Farm, Milltown, Co Kerry - Kerry Agribusiness (winner of Environmental Stewardship award).

O’Connell Farm, Mallow, Co Cork - North Cork Creameries.

Somers Farm, Arklow, Co Wicklow - Tirlán.