Tirlán has reduced its milk price from 55.26c/l to 53.36c/l, excluding VAT, for February supplies at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The price includes a seasonality payment of 4.76c/l, excluding VAT, that will be paid on all creamery milk volumes supplied in February that meet quality criteria.

The February milk price consists of a base milk price of 48.12c/l, excluding VAT, which is unchanged from January.

The sustainability payment applies to all creamery milk volumes supplied during February that meet quality criteria.

Tirlán has said that the actual average price paid by Tirlán for February creamery milk, based on delivered constituents and including seasonality, will be 61.1c/l, excluding VAT.

Balanced fundamentals

Tirlán chair John Murphy said: “Balanced global supply-demand fundamentals have been supportive to the market as we approach peak milk production in Europe.

"While butter price has strengthened recently, there is considerable uncertainty on the potential impact of tariffs in the coming months. The board will continue to monitor developments on a monthly basis.”

The Tirlán February milk price includes a 5c/l seasonality payment, which is paid on all non-contracted milk volumes.

Ahead of the 2025 breeding season, Murphy reminded Tirlán milk suppliers that unconditional seasonality bonus payments will remain unchanged for next winter: 5c/l in December 2025; 7c/l in January 2026 and 5c/l in February 2026.