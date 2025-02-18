The actual average price paid by Tirlán for January creamery milk, based on delivered constituents and including seasonality, will be 64.25 c/l, not including VAT.

Tirlán’s base price of milk supplied in January remains unchanged for December at 48.12c/l excluding VAT at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

On top of this, suppliers can receive a 6.66c/l seasonality payment and a 0.48c/l, both excluding VAT, sustainability action payment that will be paid on all creamery milk volumes supplied in January that meet quality criteria.

The seasonality payment also applies to non-contracted volumes from Tirlán’s autumn calving and liquid milk scheme members.

Tirlán chairperson John Murphy said: “Dairy market returns are relatively stable as we enter the crucial period when European milk supply volumes ramp up through the spring.”

Trading Bonus Scheme

The January milk payment for over 2,100 Tirlán milk suppliers will include a trading bonus payment of 0.24 cpl, excluding VAT, or an average of almost €1,500 per supplier.

This €3.2m payment on 2024 milk supply volumes is part of an overall total of €5.9m paid to Tirlán members for the 2024 Trading Bonus Scheme.

In 2025, a dairy feed bonus of €30/t will be available on purchases of GAIN dairy feed made between 1 January and 30 April, subject to an overall maximum quantity of 110,000t.

In addition, a calf milk replacer bonus payment of €60/t will be available for purchases of GAIN calf milk replacer during the same period, subject to an overall maximum of 2,000t.

“Data from our new milk solids tracker has highlighted the importance of adequate feeding in the spring to improve milk solids production and set herds up for good full season performance,” added Murphy.

“In response, we have reshaped the dairy element of the Trading Bonus Scheme to focus on driving milk solids production through peak.”

