Tirlán milk supplier Dean Kelly, Ailish Byrne, chief agribusiness growth officer, John Murphy, chairperson, and Bryan Harte, ruminant technical specialist, at the launch of the Milk Solids Growth Programme.

Tirlán has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of the importance of good nutrition in dairy cows in early lactation.

The campaign is designed to help farmers produce more milk solids and uses on-farm production data to alert farmers of potential feed issues.

When the milk fat to protein ratio goes above 1.4, suppliers will be sent a text alerting them to a lack of energy in the diet.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said: “Herd data shows a huge range in milk solids performance and significant potential for individual farmers to improve their performance by utilising more quality grass and conserved forages in the diet, as well as providing supplementary feeds at the right time.”

Tirlán suppliers will be able to check their milk solids through a new online milk solids tracker tool on the Tirlán website. A team of four regional advisors will be heading up the programme.