The National Dairy Council (NDC) has announced that its chief executive Zoe Kavanagh is to step down in early 2024.

Kavanagh will leave the organisation to take up a new role as CEO at Repak, leading the recycling and sustainability of Ireland’s packaging.

A formal recruitment process for a new CEO of the NDC will commence immediately.

The board of NDC has appointed current director of strategic operations Mark Keller as interim chief executive to lead the organisation during the transition period.

NDC chair Eamon Carroll said: “Zoe Kavanagh has been an excellent chief executive for NDC over the past 12 years.

“Zoe has committed huge passion and energy to the NDC, transforming its income and impact.

"It has been a privilege to work with her and, on behalf of the board, the executive and the rest of the NDC team, I want to thank Zoe for all her efforts and wish her the very best for the future.

“I am very pleased that we are in a position to appoint someone of the quality of Mark Keller as interim CEO,” he said.

Privilege

Kavanagh said it has been a privilege for her to be the chief executive of NDC and to have spent almost 13 years working in Ireland's dairy sector.

“I am so proud of the positive impact that NDC creates for its members and in turn for the 17,500 Irish dairy farming families that supply consumers at home and abroad with world-class premium products from Ireland's pasture land.

"I am confident that NDC will continue to support the reputation of Ireland's dairy sector with the great team that's in place,” she said.