Jim Hewitt, the founder of Hewitt Meats in Loughgall, passed away on Monday after a long battle with illness.

Jim was well known throughout the NI beef trade, having started out in business with a butcher shop on the family farm in 1974. He grew Hewitt Meats to be a leading supplier of Irish beef to customers at home and across Europe, and was also a director in Primestock Meats, set up in 2016 when the company acquired the Oakdale Meats abattoir in Lurgan.

A little known fact is that Jim was also the first processor to get beef back into Europe after the decade long ban imposed due to BSE.

The day after the ban was lifted in May 2006, a reception was held in Brussels to promote NI beef, attended by various farming leaders, government, politicians and beef processors.

The distinguished guests dined out on NI beef brought over by Jim.

His funeral will be from his late residence on Saturday at 1.30pm for service in Kilmore Parish Church at 2.30pm.

Our sincere condolences to the Hewitt family.