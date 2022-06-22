The turning of the sod on the new joint venture between Glanbia Co-op and Royal A-ware serves as a useful juncture to acknowledge the success of our dairy sector. The development of Kilkenny Cheese Ltd has faced many hurdles with farmer suppliers feeling the direct impact in the form of peak milk supply penalties.

While we can continue to challenge on such issues, it is important to acknowledge the determination of the board and management of Glanbia Co-op and the steadfast support of Royal A-ware in ensuring this €200m investment was not derailed. More broadly, the extent to which a multimillion euro investment in processing capacity has allowed Glanbia farmers to optimise the profitability of their land base should be celebrated.